YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre pays $800K for dinner with Brady

ByReuters
33 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

May 12 (Reuters) - YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre has won a coronavirus charity auction that includes dinner with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after he laid down a $800,000 bid.

The 25-year-old Thirtyacre, who has amassed a fortune on his puppet show skits based on the Super Mario Brothers arcade game, told TMZ he had been willing to pay up to $2 million for the chance to dine with his idol.

"I just can't wait to hang out with him," Thirtyacre, who goes by the online alias SuperMarioLogan, told the celebrity tabloid website.

The 'All In Challenge' won by Thirtyacre includes tickets to Brady's first game with his new team in Tampa Bay, his first game-worn jersey and cleats, as well as the dinner.

Thirtyacre has a room adorned with Brady memorabilia and was in the stands when the future Hall of Famer led the New England Patriots to Super Bowl victories in 2017 and 2019.

Money raised by the auction goes to providing food for people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

