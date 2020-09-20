No "Tier 1" personnel tested positive prior to Week 1.

The NFL plans to continue day-before-game testing of all essential personnel

until further notice.

Last week, testing performed following games cleared all personnel in Tier 1.

In Kansas City, a "Tier 3" employee -- a groundskeeper -- returned a positive

test for COVID-19 but the team said he was not near players.

The Chiefs also announced a known positive from a fan in a lower bowl section

from the opener on Sept. 10, but said contact tracing had allowed the team to

clear other fans and nearby stadium employees.

Several teams are planning to either increase capacity or open their stadiums

for the first time this season for fan attendance in Week 3.

