GB cap brilliant week with bronze at Archery World Championships

The trio of Sarah Bettles, Bryony Pitman and Naomi Folkard earlier in the week defeated Italy to secure qualification for GB at Tokyo 2020 then cruised past Germany in the quarter-final before Korea denied them a spot in the title showdown, leaving them to face China in the battle for bronze.

The British trio started well and took the first two sets before China fought back to take the next two, leaving a shoot-off where China scored three nines but Bettles, Pitman and Folkard bettered it as they scored an eight, nine and a ten to claim the medal.

“This just finishes off the week. We came here hoping to get a medal and that’s what we’ve been done. It’s the cherry on top,” Bettles told World Archery.

It was a similarly successful week for GB’s male recurvers in Tom Hall, Patrick Huston and Alex Wise who also clinched Olympic quota places for Britain – ensuring a full complement of places – when they beat Japan 6-0 to reach the quarter-final before losing by the same margin to top seeds Korea in the last eight.

The mixed team of Bettles and Hall beat Iran 5-1 but were edged out in a shoot-off against Turkey in the second round.

Elsewhere, the compound men’s team of Neil Bridgewater, James Mason and Adam Ravenscroft were knocked out in round two by France while Layla Annison, Ella Gibson and Lucy Mason were beaten by a single point by Kazakhstan in the first round and the mixed team of Gibson and Ravenscroft also failed to get past the first round, losing a shoot-off against Russia.

In the individual competitions, Folkard made it the furthest in the women’s recurve as she reached the third round where she fell 6-2 to Michelle Kroppen of Germany.

In the men’s recurve Huston, Hall and Wise all made it to the third round, while Ravenscroft and Bridgewater did the same in the compound.

Finally, in the women’s compound, Gibson was the pick of the Brits as she reached the third round before going out.

