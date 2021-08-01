James Woodgate admits he was flustered by the heat of the Tokyo Olympic furnace as his memorable Games debut came to a premature end.

Shepperton's sharp shooter, 19, navigated his way through the ranking round in Japan but succumbed against Kazakh archer Ilfat Abdullin in the last 64.

The Surrey star, ranked world No.212 in the recurve category, had qualified in 38th but went down 7-3 on Thursday morning after fellow Brit Patrick Huston, 25, had also crashed out.

Woodgate only recently completed his A-Levels - at Halliford School - and never expected to be at the Games but rued his inability to capitalise when the pressure was on.

"The opportunity was certainly there and I really have no idea how I didn't capitalise on it," said Woodgate, whose journey to Japan was powered by a partnership between SportsAid and Wall's Pastry.

"That last shot felt fine, and it just didn't go in the right place. I think in a final arena there is very little time to collect your thoughts and I think I struggled with that, certainly going into the last set.

"The opportunity was there and I'm just disappointed that I didn't capitalise on it.

"It's been a fantastic opportunity and I'm really glad I've come - but there's not much else I can say from what's gone on in that match.

"It's obviously a great opportunity but it's so painful right now."

Woodgate had racked up a score of 652 in the ranking round to qualify behind Huston - in 25th - and advance to the knockout stages.

But he was unable to emulate that form in the round of 64 as Abdullin, ranked 173 places above him, had too much in the locker and blew the young star away.

Woodgate has been open about the fact the one year postponement of Tokyo 2020 was a shot in the arm to his ambitions and made his debut a possibility.

He geared up for the Games in a â€˜rollercoaster' World Cup qualifier in Paris and despite showing signs of promise in Japan, was unable to embark on a memorable run to the latter stages.

Woodgate has relished the experience of competing alongside Huston - who was a lone archery raider for Team GB in Rio - and Tom Hall, 30, with the trio also reaching the quarter-finals of the men's team competition before going down to the Netherlands.

He says the team spirit is sky-high and hopes learning from their insight can propel him on an upwards trajectory.

"It's been great and the team's been fantastic," added Woodgate, who benefits from 50p from every Wall's Pastry pack sold going towards supporting the next generation of SportsAid stars.

"We've really gelled this year on all the trips we've been on. It's been fantastic fun with them, and it's really great to travel with them and learn from each other as well. It's been a really great team."

