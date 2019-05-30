Tillotson aiming for success ahead of Archery World Championships

Sarah Bettles, Naomi Folkard, Bryony Pitman, Tom Hall, Patrick Huston and Alex Wise make up the recurve team, and are joined by compound athletes Lucy Mason and Adam Ravenscroft with the discipline forming part of Team GB for the first time.

Following the conclusion to the competition which runs between June 10-16 in the Netherlands, the team will go on to compete at the European Games and Continental Qualifying Tournament.

With the World Championships acting as the sport's first Olympic qualifier for Tokyo 2020, Tillotson is eager to hit the ground running.

He said: "The recurve squad is experienced, and they are all proven international medallists.

"We go into these events on the back of a stronger and more structured training programme, and with the strongest depth of scores across men and women that GB archery has ever had.

"The challenge of winning medals and securing Olympic places will be immense, but we are capable and committed to rising to the task."

In addition to Mason and Ravenscroft, Layla Annison, Ella Gibson, Neil Bridgewater and James Mason make up the compound team.

Compound team manager Jon Nott added: "This team has a proven track record – the women's team are 50m world record holders and won a bronze at the Antalya World Cup last weekend, while the men all formed part of the European fold medal winning time last year.

"We go to the Championships in good spirits and believe we will be in the hunt for medals."

Sportsbeat 2019