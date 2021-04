Archery

Tokyo 2020 Olympics news - Domination nation - South Korea's special relationship with archery

Certain countries have special relationships with certain sports and South Korea and archery definitely meet that criteria. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are going to be live on Eurosport. You can catch every moment on the app so you don't miss a thing from what promises to be a special and unique games.

00:05:15, 2 hours ago