Artistic Gymnastics

Tokyo 2020 – Simone Biles soars to all-around gold at Rio Olympics in 2016

Simone Biles cemented her legacy as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time when she won four gold medals at Rio 2016, including the all-around title. The American will go for another haul at the Tokyo Games this summer, which are live on Eurosport.

00:04:31, an hour ago