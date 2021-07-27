Simone Biles has pulled out of the women's Olympic gymnastics team final in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old was competing for Team USA's on Tuesday, July 27 and competed in the first rotation on vault.

However, she bailed out of her Amanar to score 13.766 for a 1.5 twist.

Following the unpredictable vault, Biles gathered her training bag and walked off the floor with her trainer.

Biles was supposed to be competing on the uneven bars in the second rotation, but Team USA called on Jordan Chiles, originally sitting out on the apparatus, to be subbed in.

Simone Biles' vault did not go to plan in the team gymnastics final Image credit: Getty Images

Biles came back into the arena with her tracksuit on, suggesting she would no longer be participating in the event, and hugged her team-mates.

The USA Gymnastics Team have since confirmed she will no longer be competing in the team event but did not reveal why.

An official statement read: "Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

