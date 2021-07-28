James Hall and Joe Fraser secured top-10 finishes for Team GB as Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto won a thrilling men’s all-around gymnastics final by just 0.4 points ahead of China’s Ruoteng Xiao.

Hall placed eighth at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, just one spot ahead of Fraser after pipping his teammate by just 0.099 points.

A thrilling finale at the top of the standings saw Xiao patiently wait to see where he would medal, and after ROC’s Nikita Nagornyy narrowly missed out on replacing him in first, it was all eyes on 19-year-old Hashimoto.

The teenager was last up on the horizontal bar, and his score of 14.933 was enough to crown a new superstar of world gymnastics.

A sensational 15.166 on the pommel horse in the second rotation had put Hashimoto in control, but despite a 13.533 on the rings, a 15.300 on the parallel bars in the fifth rotation ensured he knew what was required in the final discipline.

Meanwhile, an impressive performance saw GB one of four nations to record two top-10 finishes, with Fraser at the end on the horizontal bar while Hall put in the sixth-best performance in the floor.

Overall, Fraser scored 14.100 in his first rotation on the floor, but despite an error on the pommel horse (13.300) he regrouped on the rings (14.433) before securing a ninth-place finish after completing the vault (13.133) and then putting in a terrific display on the parallel bars (15.133) and horizontal bar (14.400).

Meanwhile, Hall went one better after initially scoring 13.433 in the pommel horse and then 13.966 on the rings. He scored well on the vault (14.300) in the third rotation and then the parallel bars (14.433) too before closing out on the horizontal bar (14.000) and floor – ending with his highest score of 14.466.

