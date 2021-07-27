Simone Biles pulled out of the women’s team final after her opening vault – sparking fears the American would also miss the individual finals.

The 24-year-old cut a disappointed figure after bailing out mid-air in the vault and stumbling upon landing. It comes after she had a mixed display in qualifying, where she scraped into the final on the balance beam and overshot her landing in the floor.

Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui captured Biles leaving the arena after an animated conversation with USA officials.

Biles returned to the arena and gave a quick pep talk to her American teammates, but she was removed from the uneven bars – with Grace McCallum, Jordan Giles and Sunisa Lee named for USA.

It was then confirmed Biles would not take play any further part in the competition.

More to follow.

- - -

