Tokyo 2020 - Gadirova twins Jessica and Jennifer impress for Team GB in artistic gymnastics qualifying
Team GB duo Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova recorded scores which could prove decisive in the women’s artistic gymnastics qualifying round. Four Britons made their Olympic debuts at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre today, hours after Olympic and World champion Max Whitlock made progress towards another gold in Tokyo.
Morgan, 18, was first to take the floor for the Great Britain quadruple. She scored 12.466 as Kinsella, 20, followed up with a slightly advantageous score of 12.766.
Matt Whitlock took to Twitter this morning to send his best wishes to the girls ahead of their Olympic debuts.
Jessica recently tasted success at the 2021 European Championships in Basel. She picked up a triple swoop of gold, silver and bronze medals, winning gold in the floor exercise, securing silver in the vault, which in turn earned her bronze in the ‘all-round’ category.
An exciting opening 24 hours for Team GB in the artistic gymnastics events.
