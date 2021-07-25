There were four impressive routines from four promising young GB debutants today in the women’s floor exercise during the qualification phase.

Amelie Morgan, Alice Kinsella, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova all featured for Team GB, recording a total score of 40.599.

Sisters Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, 16, both stood out, each doing enough in their routines to break into the current top 10 places. They scored 13.800 and 14.033 respectively.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Jessica Gadirova of Team Great Britain competes on balance beam during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Imag Image credit: Eurosport

Morgan, 18, was first to take the floor for the Great Britain quadruple. She scored 12.466 as Kinsella, 20, followed up with a slightly advantageous score of 12.766.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Amelie Morgan of Team Great Britain looks on during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) Image credit: Eurosport

Matt Whitlock took to Twitter this morning to send his best wishes to the girls ahead of their Olympic debuts.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Max Whitlock of Team Great Britain competes on pommel horse during Men's Qualification on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Imag Image credit: Eurosport

Jessica recently tasted success at the 2021 European Championships in Basel. She picked up a triple swoop of gold, silver and bronze medals, winning gold in the floor exercise, securing silver in the vault, which in turn earned her bronze in the ‘all-round’ category.

An exciting opening 24 hours for Team GB in the artistic gymnastics events.

