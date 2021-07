Artistic Gymnastics

Tokyo 2020 - 'I didn't want to cost the team a medal' - Simone Biles explains why she pulled out of team event

Speaking to Eurosport presenter Orla Chennaoui after the women's team event Simone Biles explained why she made the decision to pull out of the event. Biles had one poor vault before pulling out of the rest of the competition citing her mental health.

00:00:44, an hour ago