Artistic Gymnastics

Tokyo 2020: It should be about having fun but it's not always - Simone Biles on gymnastics and the Olympics

Simone Biles said that competing in gymnastics at the Olympics should be fun but that is not always the case as she spoke in the post-competition press conference after she withdrew during the final of the team event on Tuesday. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:02:35, an hour ago