Japanese gymnastics legend Kohei Uchimura has failed to end his career with a dream final Olympic medal on home soil, after falling in qualifying for the horizontal bar.

The seven-time Olympic medallist, who has claimed three golds, announced he would retire after Tokyo 2020 and chose to concentrate on just one piece of apparatus, meaning he will not be part of Monday’s team final either.

But the 32-year-old, nicknamed ‘King Kohei’ crashed to the mat when he looked to be easing through his opening effort, finishing outside of the required top eight and therefore missing out on a place in the final.

Tokyo 2020 Biles nails most difficult vault in training ahead of Olympic bid YESTERDAY AT 05:46

Uchimura is regarded as one of the best men’s gymnasts of all time, and he became the first man in 44 years to win all-around gold at back-to-back Olympics when he finished top of the podium at Rio 2016, backing up his victory at London 2012.

Kohei Uchimura after crashing to the mat in his final Olympics Image credit: Getty Images

He only just made the team for Tokyo, and called himself an “old fogey” when he did eventually qualify, confessing to not being anywhere near the standards he would usually set himself.

Uchimura won his first Olympic medals at Beijing 2008 with two silvers and he also won 10 World Championship gold medals, having been at the top table of the sport since 2009.

- -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Biles nails most difficult vault in training ahead of Olympic bid YESTERDAY AT 11:46