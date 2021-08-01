A brilliant performance from Max Whitlock on Sunday saw him take gold in the men's pommel final, his sixth Olympic medal.

Whitlock's routine was flawless, scoring 15.583 (7.0D) which was higher than any of the scores in the qualification round.

There was a nervous wait as Lee Chih Kai put in another stunning performance but his 15.4 left him in the silver medal position.

The other major threat to Whitlock was world number three Rhys McClenaghan but he stumbled with a stubbed finger and couldn't challenge the leader.

Whitlock becomes the most successful male gymnast ever on pommel horse after defending his Olympic title.

The 28-year-old also has three World Championship golds on the apparatus.

It is his sixth Olympic medal, having also taken gold on the floor in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

It was a sensational routine from Whitlock, handling the pressure of being the first competitor on the pommel and producing a performance those that followed could not match.

Kai, of Chinese Taipei, came nearest with a fine routine of his own, with Whitlock's anxious eyes betraying his worries that Kai might have done enough.

However it was a lower tariff routine, at 6.700 as opposed to Whitlock's difficulty score of 7.000, so despite receiving a lower execution score, the Briton defended his crown.

Kazuma Kaya (14.900) secured a home bronze medal for Japan, edging out David Belyavskiy of ROC (14.833).

It was a cruel final for Rhys McClenaghan, having to wait his turn after a brilliant showing in qualifying.

The Irishman fell off the pommel early in his routine and could not reset to challenge after a one-point penalty.

