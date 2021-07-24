Artistic Gymnastics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Heartbreak for Japanese legend Kohei Uchimura with crash in final Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Japanese gymnastics legend Kohei Uchimura has failed to end his career with a dream final Olympic medal on home soil, after falling in qualifying for the horizontal bar. The seven-time Olympic medallist, who has claimed three golds, announced he would retire after Tokyo 2020 and chose to concentrate on just one piece of apparatus.

00:00:31, 31 minutes ago