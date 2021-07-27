Simone Biles says she withdrew from the women’s team gymnastics final at Tokyo 2020 to protect her mental health, adding that she would take it "a day at a time" before deciding whether to return for the individual events later this week.

The four-time Olympic champion withdrew after her opening vault , which saw her bail out in mid-air and stumble upon landing.

Biles returned to support her team-mates, who earned a commendable silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) as Great Britain made a late dart to take bronze.

Tokyo 2020 Gymnastics - Watch live 2 HOURS AGO

The 24-year-old had said prior to competition that the Olympics were weighing heavily on her.

“Even though it's so big, it's the Olympic Games,” Biles said after Tuesday's final. “But at the end of the day it's like we want to walk out of here, not be dragged out here on a stretcher.

"I just don't trust myself as much as I used to. And I don't know if it's age - I'm a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I'm also not having as much fun and I know that."

She added: "I have to focus on my mental health. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do."

Biles qualified first in the all-around standings ahead of the final on Thursday, while she is also slated to compete in the floor, vault and balance beam finals.

She follows the path of tennis star Naomi Osaka, who pulled out of the French Open in May after she was threatened with expulsion over a press boycott. The Japanese star also endured a difficult day, having bowed out in the women’s singles.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'Incredible!' - Team GB react to winning 'amazing' team bronze 2 HOURS AGO