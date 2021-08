Artistic Gymnastics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Sensational' - Team GB's Max Whitlock celebrates gold after pommel horse heroics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Sensational' - Team GB's gymnastics superstar Max Whitlock celebrates a stunning gold medal after his pommel horse heroics.

00:00:55, an hour ago