Artistic Gymnastics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: 'Simone is inspiring people with gymnastics and so much more' - Keri-anne Payne on Biles

'Simone is inspiring people with her gymnastics and so much more' - Keri-anne Payne gives her view on Biles withdrawing from gymnastics events she was expected to win gold in at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:02:05, an hour ago