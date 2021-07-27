Team GB’s spectacular quartet of Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan and twin sisters Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova ended Britain’s long wait for a team Olympic medal in women’s gymnastics.

The quartet steadily rose through the ranks from seventh after their opening set on the beam to snatch bronze right at the last in an action-packed gymnastics event that saw the ROC beat USA to gold.

The victory is Britain’s first in the event since 1928.

“We’re all quite speechless right now, it seems so unreal that we’ve made history and got a medal, we can’t quite believe it,” Morgan, who was the last gymnast to perform for GB on the day to secure the bronze, said.

Kinsella was probably the pick of a strong quartet of Team GB gymnasts on the day, and said the level of performance was partly down to a relaxed mental attitude going into the competition.

“Qualification didn’t go so well, so I came in today to go and absolutely smash my routines and enjoy it with the girls,” she said.

“To come away with a bronze is absolutely amazing."

All four GB athletes are competing at their first Olympic Games, but for the twin Gadirova sisters it was an even bigger step up, with the 16-year-olds only making their senior debuts for Britain in 2020.

“It’s a dream we never thought could come true,” Jessica said.

“I never thought this was possible but it is, it’s happened. I don’t know what to say really.

And Jessica's sister Jennifer added: “It’s more than a dream come true really.

“It’s just incredible – we’re such an amazing team, and I think without each and every one of us working hard and doing the performance we did it wouldn’t have been possible, I’m so proud.”

The GB team's remarkable performance drew praise from all quarters, including from two-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock and tennis superstar Andy Murray.

Britain’s historic achievement came in the same competition that saw the legendary Simone Biles withdraw after just one piece of apparatus, having bailed out midway through her vault jump, doing well to land her altered effort at all.

The American was clearly struggling, and later revealed more about her difficulties.

“Even though it's so big, it's the Olympic Games,” Biles said after Tuesday's final. “But at the end of the day it's like we want to walk out of here, not be dragged out here on a stretcher.

"I just don't trust myself as much as I used to. And I don't know if it's age...

I'm a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I'm also not having as much fun and I know that.

"I have to focus on my mental health. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do."

Biles is set to return to competition later in the week for the individual floor, vault and balance beam finals and says it is her intention to do so.

- - -

