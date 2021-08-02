Artistic Gymnastics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'When it's the Olympics, you just want to watch your sister enjoy their moment!' - Gadirova twins

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'When it's the Olympics, you just want to watch your sister enjoy their moment!' - The Gadirova twins speak about competing together at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

00:03:24, 11 minutes ago