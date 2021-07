Artistic Gymnastics

Tokyo 2020 - Simone Biles demonstrates she is the world’s best in training - before her Olympics even start

Simone Biles almost flawlessly pulled off a vault so difficult, it has never been achieved in competition before, as she trained in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics.

00:01:59, 22 minutes ago