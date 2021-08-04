Simone Biles refused to rule out competing at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 after a rollercoaster Games in Tokyo.
The American gymnast will be 27 when the Paris Olympics begin and was tipped to have called time on her Olympic career by then.
But after being forced to pull out of most of her events in Tokyo 2020 due to mental health reasons, Biles said she was keeping "the door open” to competing in Paris.
“I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in, and kind of recognize what I've done with my career because after 2016, I didn't get to do that," Biles told NBC’s Today Show.
Life just happens so quickly and now I have a greater appreciation for life after everything that's happened in the last five years.
Biles has endured a crisis of confidence and suffered from the ‘twisties’ in Japan, but fans and athletes were delighted to see the 24-year-old return to action in the balance beam.
After altering her routine, Biles picked up a bronze medal with a beautiful performance and the Olympic legend explained how she’s been experiencing changes within herself in the build-up to the Games.
“One morning I woke up and I was like, ‘I’m more than my medals and gymnastics, I’m a human being,’” Biles said.
“And I’ve done some courageous things outside of this sport as well and I’m not a quitter and it took all of that realizing to see that, because ... if this situation didn’t happen I don’t think I would have ever seen it that way.
“I would have never been able to walk away and think I’m more than just gymnastics and medals.”
“It ended on a high, so [I am] very grateful, thankful for that,” Biles continued.
“But I still feel like we go back home and there’s still a lot of things I need to work on internally and mentally to kind of feel like I had success here.”
