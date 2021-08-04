Simone Biles refused to rule out competing at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 after a rollercoaster Games in Tokyo.

The American gymnast will be 27 when the Paris Olympics begin and was tipped to have called time on her Olympic career by then.

“I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in, and kind of recognize what I've done with my career because after 2016, I didn't get to do that," Biles told NBC’s Today Show

Life just happens so quickly and now I have a greater appreciation for life after everything that's happened in the last five years.

Biles has endured a crisis of confidence and suffered from the ‘twisties’ in Japan, but fans and athletes were delighted to see the 24-year-old return to action in the balance beam.

“One morning I woke up and I was like, ‘I’m more than my medals and gymnastics, I’m a human being,’” Biles said.

Watch delighted Biles receive bronze medal on the podium after beam

“And I’ve done some courageous things outside of this sport as well and I’m not a quitter and it took all of that realizing to see that, because ... if this situation didn’t happen I don’t think I would have ever seen it that way.

“I would have never been able to walk away and think I’m more than just gymnastics and medals.”

“It ended on a high, so [I am] very grateful, thankful for that,” Biles continued.

“But I still feel like we go back home and there’s still a lot of things I need to work on internally and mentally to kind of feel like I had success here.”

---

