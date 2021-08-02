Team GB gymnastics twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova missed out on the floor medals at Tokyo 2020, as the USA's Jade Carey won Olympic gold.

Jessica, the European champion in the discipline, scored 14.000 in an elegant routine, but it was only good enough only for sixth in a closely contested final. Carey's mark of 14.366 saw off Italian veteran Vanessa Ferrari, whose silver is a first medal at her fourth Games. Japan's Mai Murakami and Russian Angelina Melnikova share the bronze medal.

Jennifer gained her place in the final as a first reserve after Simone Biles pulled out. Going last out of eight, the 16-year-old finished seventh with a score of 13.233.

It brings to an end the British challenge in the women's event, having made history last week when the Gadirova twins, Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan won team bronze - gaining GB's first medal in the event for 93 years. Joe Fraser goes in the parallel bars final tomorrow on the final day of artistic gymnastics competition.

China claimed gold and silver in the men's rings final, with Yang Liu edging out his team-mate Hao You, who finished ahead of Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece.

