Artistic Gymnastics

Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Creating history - Nadia Comăneci scores the first perfect 10 at Montreal 1976

We're looking back at moments of Olympic history and there are few more important than than Nadia Comanceci scoring the first perfect 10 ever at Montreal 1976. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are going to be live on Eurosport. You can catch every moment on the app so you don't miss a thing from what should be an excellent games.

00:05:17, 05/04/2021 at 10:08