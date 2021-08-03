All eyes will be on Simone Biles today when the US gymnast returns to action at Tokyo 2020.

The 24-year-old was widely tipped to be the star of this summer's Games but they have not gone to plan after she withdrew from the women’s team final on Wednesday after one rotation, citing mental health concerns.

However, the talented gymnast still has the chance to medal in the balance beam as she goes up against Team USA team-mate and all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee.

When is Simone Biles competing next?

The balance beam competition will begin on Tuesday, August 3 at 09:50 BST.

What happened to Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics?

Biles' participation in Tokyo has been limited to the Olympic gymnastic qualifications on July 25 and the US's vault rotation in the women's team final on July 27.

During the vault however, she bailed out of her Amanar to score 13.766 for a 1.5 twist.

Biles was supposed to be competing on the uneven bars in the second rotation, but Team USA called on Jordan Chiles, originally sitting out on the apparatus, to be subbed in.

Simone Biles is aiming for gold in the balance beam Image credit: Getty Images

The US women were seeking their third consecutive Olympic team title but had to settle for silver as the Russian Olympic Committee took gold. Team GB won bronze.

Explaining her decision to withdraw she said: "For anyone saying I quit. I didn't quit my mind & body are simply not in sync. As you can see here.

"I don't think you realise how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface.

"Nor do I have to explain why I put my health first. Physical health is mental health."

She later added: "We have four on a team for a reason.

"I chose to not continue team competition in jeopardising losing a medal (of any colour) for the girls/US."

