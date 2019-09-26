Eurosport
2019 Doha Athletics World Championhips: Everything you need to know
Everything you need to know ahead of the 2019 Athletics World Championships in Doha.
WHEN IS IT ON?
The competition starts on 27 September and runs until 6 October 2019.
WHERE IS IT?
The event will take place in Doha, Qatar, at the Khalifa International Stadium.
IS IT ON TV?
The World Championships will be broadcast on the BBC in Britain.
SCHEDULE FOR MEDAL EVENTS
Friday 27 September: Women's marathon
Saturday 28 September: Women's hammer, men's long jump, women's 10,000m, men's 100m, men's 50km walk, women's 50km walk
Sunday 29 September: Women's pole vault, men's triple jump, 4x400m mixed relay, women's 100m, women's 20km walk
Monday 30 September: Women's high jump, men's 5,000m, men's discus, women's 3,000m steeplechase, women's 800m, men's 400m hurdles
Tuesday 1 October: Men's pole vault, women's javelin, men's 800m, men's 200m
Wednesday 2 October: Men's hammer, women's 200m, men's 110m hurdles
Thursday 3 October: Women's shot put, women's 400m, heptathlon and decathlon
Friday 4 October: Men's high jump, women's discus, women's 400m hurdles, men's 3,000m steeplechase, men's 400m, men's 20km walk
Saturday 5 October: Men's shot put, women's triple jump, women's 1500m, women's 5,000m, women's 4x100m relay, men 4x100m relay, men's marathon
Sunday 6 October: Men's 1500m, men's javelin, women's 100m hurdles, women's long jump, men's 10,000m and men's and women's 4x400m relay