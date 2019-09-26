2019 Doha Athletics World Championhips: Everything you need to know

WHEN IS IT ON?

The competition starts on 27 September and runs until 6 October 2019.

Video - Who could take Usain Bolt’s throne in Doha? 02:28

WHERE IS IT?

The event will take place in Doha, Qatar, at the Khalifa International Stadium.

IS IT ON TV?

The World Championships will be broadcast on the BBC in Britain.

SCHEDULE FOR MEDAL EVENTS

Friday 27 September: Women's marathon

Saturday 28 September: Women's hammer, men's long jump, women's 10,000m, men's 100m, men's 50km walk, women's 50km walk

Sunday 29 September: Women's pole vault, men's triple jump, 4x400m mixed relay, women's 100m, women's 20km walk

Monday 30 September: Women's high jump, men's 5,000m, men's discus, women's 3,000m steeplechase, women's 800m, men's 400m hurdles

Tuesday 1 October: Men's pole vault, women's javelin, men's 800m, men's 200m

Wednesday 2 October: Men's hammer, women's 200m, men's 110m hurdles

Thursday 3 October: Women's shot put, women's 400m, heptathlon and decathlon

Friday 4 October: Men's high jump, women's discus, women's 400m hurdles, men's 3,000m steeplechase, men's 400m, men's 20km walk

Saturday 5 October: Men's shot put, women's triple jump, women's 1500m, women's 5,000m, women's 4x100m relay, men 4x100m relay, men's marathon

Sunday 6 October: Men's 1500m, men's javelin, women's 100m hurdles, women's long jump, men's 10,000m and men's and women's 4x400m relay