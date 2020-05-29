Athletics

2020 Multisport World Championships moved to 2021 due to COVID-19

Reuters
May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - This year's Multisport World Championships, scheduled to take place in Almere from Sept.

4-13, have been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, World Triathlon said on Friday.

The Multisport World Championships are a 10-day event featuring more than 8,000 athletes, who compete in disiciplines such as duathlon, long distance triathlon and aquathlon among others.

The 2021 event in Townsville will subsequently move to 2022, while Ibiza will host the competition in 2023, World Triathlon said in a statement https://www.triathlon.org/news/article/the_almere_multisport_world_championships_moved_to_2021.

"This has not been an easy decision... but considering the situation facing athletes around the world... we all agreed that the best option for all concerned was to move the events forward by one year," World Triathlon President Marisol Casado said. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

