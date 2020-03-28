Eurosport
‘Actually have a tear in my eye…’ - Rutherford relives Super Saturday
Greg Rutherford was at the heart of the Super Saturday action when winning long jump gold at London 2012.
On this Saturday (March 28 2020) Rutherford turned into a spectator as Eurosport showed a re-run of that historic evening for British sport.
Rutherford’s gold came within the same hour of Jessica Ennis’ in the heptathlon, with Mo Farah going on to claim 10,000m glory just moments later.
It meant Team GB claimed six gold medals on that Saturday, August 4, and here are the best bits from Rutherford’s reaction on Twitter while he watched the action unfold…