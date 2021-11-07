Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir secured a Kenyan double at the 50th New York Marathon on Sunday.

Korir finished second in the men’s race two years ago but went one better this time around as he put in a dominant performance to come home in two hours, eight minutes and 22 seconds.

The 27-year-old had put distance between himself and the chasing pack by the 20-mile mark and he looked assured of victory from that point on.

By contrast, the women’s race was a much tighter affair as Jepchirchir, Viola Cheptoo and Abadel Yeshaneh were neck and neck heading into the final mile.

In the end it was Jepchirchir who found the energy to kick away from the pack and seal an historic double as she claimed the women’s race just three months after she won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Meanwhile, reigning Paralympic champion Marcel Hug won the men’s wheelchair race in a time of 1:31:24, coming home more than six minutes ahead of the rest of the field.

Australian Madison de Rozario came home first in the women’s wheelchair race in 1:51:01, having also won Paralympic gold in Tokyo.

