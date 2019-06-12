Grunewald, who continued to train and compete after her diagnosis of a rare cancer in 2009, was the 2014 US champion over 3000m.

Her battling spirit inspired legions of athletes across the world, with the hashtag #bravelikegabe spreading across social media in support. She underwent multiple surgeries including having half her liver removed in 2016, leaving her with a large arching scar across her stomach.

"At 7:52 I said 'I can't wait until I get to see you again' to my hero, my best friend, my inspiration, my wife," her husband wrote Justin Grunewald on Instagram.

"I always felt like the Robin to your Batman and I know I will never be able to fill this gaping hole in my heart or fill the shoes you have left behind. Your family loves you dearly as do your friends.

"To everyone else from all ends of the earth, Gabriele heard your messages and was so deeply moved. She wants you to stay brave and keep all the hope in the world. Thanks for helping keep her brave in her time of need."

Grunewald finished fourth at the US Olympic trials over 1500m in 2012, missing out on a spot at the London Games by just one place.

Gabriele Grunewald finishes the 1500m at the USA Track & Field ChampionshipsGetty Images

WORLD OF ATHLETICS REACTS

Paula Radcliffe: "The bravery, heart and smile of @gg_runs will always shine brightly and inspire so many."

Jo Pavey: "The running community has lost someone very special. A truly inspiring and courageous person."

USA Track & Field: "She will be remembered as one of the bravest athletes we knew. Her legacy lives on as she inspired a world of people."

Hannah England: "It was pleasure to have known and raced against Gabe."