Favourite Amos Kipruto held his nerve to win the men’s race at Sunday’s London Marathon in a time of 2:04:38, while Ethiopia's rising star Yalemzerf Yehualaw triumphed in the women’s event in 2:17:25.

The men's front runners had been neck and neck until Kenyan Kipruto picked his moment for a powerful surge to leave his opponents in his wake, finishing 33 seconds ahead of Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase. Bashir Adbi completed the podium.

Meanwhile, Yehualaw blew the field apart with the third fastest time in the history of the women’s race.

Yehualaw recovered from a trip around mile 20, sprinting 20 metres to catch up with the leading pack and ran a blistering 4:46 in mile 24 to power ahead of the group of six.

2021 champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya finished second, 41 seconds back, with Ethiopian Alemu Megertu placing third.

Rose Harvey was the top-placed British athlete in 10th position, while in the men's race, Weynay Ghebresilasie and Phil Sesemann were ninth and 10th respectively.

Marcel Hug successfully defended his title, breaking the course record as he won the elite men's wheelchair marathon after holding off a late challenge from rival Daniel Romanchuck.

Britain's David Weir claimed third, earning him a spot on the podium in his 23rd consecutive London Marathon.

Catherine Debrunner won the elite women's wheelchair marathon in another course record time, finishing ahead of Susannah Scaroni and Eden Rainbow-Cooper.

