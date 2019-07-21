Asher-Smith clocked 10.92 seconds, but she was no match for the Jamaican double Olympic 100m champion, who crossed the line in 10.78.

Having run 10.91 in her heat, European champion Asher-Smith had hoped of staging an upset in the final.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dina Asher-Smith and Murielle Ahoure compete in the Women's 100mGetty Images

Dafne Schippers was disqualified following a false start, but Fraser-Pryce kept her cool to take first place as the Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou completed the podium in 10.98.

"It's a long season and I've been training and training. To come out here and run 10.78 is a fabulous time," Fraser-Pryce, whose season's best time of 10.73 came at home in Jamaica last month, said.

" I feel good. The aim is to make sure when I get to the Doha (world championships) that I'm on point. Right now the females are so close in terms of time so you definitely just have to come out and make sure that you're ready to run. "

"My aim for Doha is definitely to be on the podium. For me, its a long season from here so I am hoping my experience will come into play."

There was delight for Great Britain in the men's 4x100m relay as the quartet of CJ Ujah, Richard Kilty, Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake claimed gold in the second-fastest British time ever.

Chijindu Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richrd Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-BlakeReuters

Each baton exchange was slick as GB clocked a time of 37.60 - the second-fastest performance of all time by a British relay team - ahead of Japan in second (37.78) and the Netherlands (37.99).

Elsewhere, Lynsey Sharp produced a season's best time of 01:58.61 to win the women's 800m - with fellow Brit Alexandra Bell finishing third in a personal best mark of 1:58.61.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson continued her preparations for the heptathlon at the world championships in Doha by coming seventh in the women's long jump with 6.47m.

Lorraine Ugen was the best-placed Brit as she came fifth with a jump of 6.62m. Germany's Malaika Mihambo claimed victory with a meeting record 7.02m but there was disappointment for Shara Proctor, who failed to record a legal jump.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson in action during day two of the Anniversary GamesGetty Images

Hellen Obiri sealed the women's 5,000m in a time of 14:20.36 while fellow Kenyan Agnes Tirop also finished ahead of new mile world record holder Sifan Hassan who was third.

"In the last lap I was thinking, 'work hard' and said to myself when I went past Hassan 'let me go, see if you can catch me," Obiri, who set the best time of the year as well as a new meet record, said.

Akeem Bloomfield won the men's 400m race with his season's best time of 44.40 seconds, ahead of Jonathan Jones of Barbados and Jamaican compatriot Nathon Allen.

Swede Daniel Stahl surpassed Gerd Kanter's 2010 meet record in discus with a 68.56m effort.