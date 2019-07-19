Asher-Smith and Muir await home boost in London Diamond League

The triple European champion has already won twice on this season's circuit and is certainly eyeing up further triumphs at the London Stadium, with the event doubling up as the Anniversary Games.

But while Doha is the goal as Asher-Smith looks to translate her individual form to the biggest event of the year, the prospect of running in front of friends and family is just as tempting.

"I'm really hoping to put on a good show for the crowd. It's always such a warm crowd that are vibrant and gracious to all the competitors," she said.

"It's great that my friends can see what I'm doing when I'm ducking all their social outings – at least I have something to show for it now at home!

"I think the atmosphere and the memories it holds for us as British athletes having the World Championships here in 2017 is key. It holds a lot of special memories, so it's a warm, positive, nostalgic feeling."

The British Athletics team will carry high hopes into the meet, with Asher-Smith and Laura Muir leading the home charge.

And Muir, who took 1500m victory in Stockholm back in May, is feeling fit and ready to replicate her feats, and perhaps even go one better.

"I feel like I'm in PB shape; almost the best shape I've ever been in. I ran an 800m PB last week, so I certainly feel like I can run my PB of 3:55 in the 1500m," she said.

"It's just whether all the boxes on the day can be ticked and if I can pull it off. It's going to be a really competitive field. I think it's going to be really exciting."

Sportsbeat 2019