Dina Asher-Smith insists her European 200m silver medal is an unfair reflection of her fitness levels.

The 2019 world champion finished second behind Swiss star Mujinga Kambundji after pulling up in the 100m final with cramp earlier in the week.

Asher-Smith, 26, missed this month's Commonwealth Games with a hamstring injury before making her hotly-anticipated return in Munich.

But she was unable to grab 200m gold as a time of 22.43s fell 0.11s short of Kambundji.

Asher-Smith, who finished ahead of Denmark's Ida Karstoft and British teammate Jodie Williams in third and fourth, said: "I am in better shape than that.

"I came here to win so I am not super happy.

"But it's silver and that's still good."

Zharnel Hughes ended his individual sprint campaign on a high after scorching to gold in the men's 200m.

Hughes claimed silver in Tuesday night's 100m - behind Olympic champion Marcel Jacobs - but climbed to the top of the podium over the longer distance in a season's best time of 20.07s.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake completed a British one-two with silver while young star Charlie Dobson narrowly missed out on a medal in fourth.

Hughes said: "What a way to end the European Championships.

"I am very grateful and very happy and it is not over yet - I have relays - but individually, it is over.

"My coach and I spoke about the season this morning and the European Championships for us was more of a mental game than physical because I knew I was fit.

"I had to make sure my mental strength was on fire and I think I did a great job."

Discus thrower Lawrence Okoye claimed a brilliant bronze as a season's best effort of 67.14m hauled him onto the podium.

Lithuanian powerhouse Mykolas Alekna claimed a championship record with a mammoth throw of 69.78 while Slovenian Kristjan Ceh scooped silver.

In the women's triple jump, Britain's Naomi Metzger finished just 0.12cm off a podium place as a jump of 14.33m earned her a respectable sixth.

While earlier in the day, Britain's four relay teams successfully booked their places in this weekend's 4x100m and 4x400m finals.

Elsewhere, Keely Hodgkinson insisted she is not feeling the pressure as she reaches the 'home straight' of her hunt for a first major championship gold.

The Olympic silver medallist safely booked her place in tonight's 800m medal showdown as a time of 2:00.67 fired her to semi-final victory.

Hodgkinson, 20, followed up her memorable Tokyo exploits with two more silvers at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games but remains without a gold medal at major outdoor level.

The north-west star says she's happy with her season overall and is relishing the prospect of attempting to break her duck against a star-studded line-up under the Olympic Stadium lights.

Hodgkinson, who will compete in the final alongside Scottish star Jemma Reekie at 7:15pm this evening, said: "I'd love to be on the top of the podium this year.

"It's one of my aims and I was going into every championships to win.

"Unfortunately that hasn't happened, but I'm happy with my season overall.

"I've performed well and I'm still one of the best in the world, but it would just be nice to finish on top.

"I'm definitely on the home straight now - I just need to remain focused for tomorrow.

"I think everyone can pose a threat to medal - Lore Hoffman has had a strong last two years and you can never really count anyone out.

"It is going to be a tough race in the final. I never count anyone out, but I know what I am capable of and I'm looking forward to it.

"I want to have a clean race, strike at the right time and hopefully come away with a nice gold medal."

