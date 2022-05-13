Dina Asher-Smith started her 2022 outdoor season by finishing third in the 200m in the opening Wanda Diamond League meet of the season in Doha.

On the same track that she claimed world gold on three years ago, Asher-Smith produced a solid time of 22.37s but could not match winner Gabby Thomas.

American Thomas, an Olympic bronze medallist last summer, set a new meeting record of 21.98s to claim victory with Shericka Jackson second in 22.07s.

Asher-Smith finished third ahead of Tamara Clark, with fellow Brit Beth Dobbin finishing sixth in a time of 23.06s.

Elsewhere, Daniel Rowden finished fourth in the men's 800m with a time of 1:49.56, in a race won by Kenyan Noah Kibet, while Naomi Metzger finished eighth in the women's triple jump.

Windy conditions inside the stadium saw the pole vault competition, set to feature world record holder Mondo Duplantis, was cancelled.

However that benefited the javelin throwers competing, with Anderson Peters' winning throw of 93.07m moving him to fifth on the all-time list.

Reigning world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Noah Lyles edged out fellow American Fred Kerley in the men's 200m.

Lyles prevailed with a clocking of 19.72s, just 0.03s ahead of Kerley with Olympic champion Andre De Grasse having to settle for fourth.

World record holder Kendra Harrison started her outdoor season with victory in the 100m hurdles, with a time of 12.43s enough to hold off Tobi Amusan and Brittany Anderson.

However, there was a significant shock in the women's 400m as two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo struggled in the conditions.

The Bahamian could only finish third in 51.84s, with Marileidy Paulino claiming victory in 51.20s ahead of Stephanie Ann McPherson.

