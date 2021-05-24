Dina Asher-Smith got the better of a world-class field in the 100m in the Diamond League opener in Gateshead.

In dreadful conditions, the British superstar had too much for Sha'Carri Richardson, the fastest woman in the world this year, and double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

On a great night for the British athletes, Laura Muir also stamped her authority on the 1500m, winning by a distance, while Cindy Sember took gold in the 100m hurdles.

Tokyo 2020 Asher-Smith powers to Gateshead win 15 HOURS AGO

But the main event was unquestionably the women's 100m, where Asher-Smith was looking to get the better of American Richardson, who has run 10.72 already this season.

The Brit was the faster in the heats, and followed that up in the final as she stretched clear of the field to take victory in 11.35 seconds, with Richardson second in 11.44 and Marie-Josee Ta Lou third.

And Asher-Smith was understandably thrilled to have come out on top against such a strong field.

She said: "I feel really good. Conditions were far from ideal for sprinting but the most important thing is to come away with a good result and a win and I was very happy to do that.

"I think all in all today was more of an experience but the only thing that can indicate Tokyo is the Olympic final itself.

"I want to stay focused, do well and get better from here."

In the final race of the evening, Muir proved far too quick for the rest of the field, stretching clear on the final lap to take victory in 4:03.73, exactly four seconds clear of Moroccoâ€™s Rababe Arafi in second, while Katie Snowden finished strongly to take the bronze.

She said: "I'm really, really pleased, I just wanted to sit in and use my strength over the last half, which I did. I'll have to watch the race back but it went really well. I did feel it in the home straight and it was a shame it was that last 100m as well when you're tiring, but I still felt really strong."

Sember had been the first Brit to take gold on the night, continuing her strong start to the season as she won in 13.28, while sister Tiffany Porter came fourth.

Sember said: "I am very pleased with that race. To keep it together in those conditions was pleasing. I don't think I have ever run in that much wind so to keep it together and execute the race well it really could have been a lot worse."

There were more British medals elsewhere as Emily Borthwick set a new personal best in the high jump, clearing 1.91m to take silver, just ahead of compatriot Morgan Lake.

Jessica Turner took silver in the womenâ€™s 400m hurdles, Harry Coppell managed to win bronze in the menâ€™s pole vault and Naomi Ogbeta did the same in the womenâ€™s triple jump.

Sportsbeat 2021

Tokyo 2020 World Athletics approves 23 Russians to compete as neutral athletes 22/05/2021 AT 09:33