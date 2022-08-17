Dina Asher-Smith insists she will bounce back once again after her multi-sport European Championships comeback ended in more injury heartbreak in Munich.

The defending champion, 26, pulled up in the women's 100m final with cramp in her calf as teammate Daryll Neita won bronze.

Fellow Brit Imani Lansiquot finished fifth while in the men's race, Zharnel Hughes and Jeremiah Azu grabbed silver and bronze.

Former world champion Asher-Smith, who also missed this month's Commonwealth Games with a hamstring injury, said: "I'm okay.

"I got cramp in my calves. I can't be running on two cramping calves - it is crazy.

"I'm going to go back and have a chat about my recovery.

"I feel good, I'm in good shape, I'm just frustrated.

"No tear, no damage but I'm able to run and train."

Asher-Smith, a four-time European champion, came flying out of the blocks at the Olympic Stadium but withdrew when looking well-placed for a medal.

Neita, who also admitted to struggling with cramp before the race, clocked a time of 11.00 to finish third behind home favourite Gina Luckenkemper and Swiss star Mujinga Kambundji.

Hughes claimed silver in the men's race as he crossed the line in 9.99s ahead of teammate Azu, who finished in a personal best 10.13.

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs won gold in a time of 9.95.

Hughes, 27, said: "I'm happy,

"It's been a tough season so to come up here and deliver tonight.

"I'm very proud of myself, my team and everyone involved.

"I wanted the gold medal but Jacobs was better than me tonight."

