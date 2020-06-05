Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser celebrates after winning the Women's 400m final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships
Women's 400 metres world champion Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain has been handed a provisional suspension for failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.
Naser won gold at the World Championships in Doha last year with a time of 48.14 seconds, the third fastest time in history.
"The AIU has provisionally suspended Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain for whereabouts failures, a violation of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules," the AIU said in a statement.
Naser, 22, was born in Nigeria before switching her allegiance to Bahrain in 2014.
According to World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, any combination of three missed tests or filing failures within a 12-month period by an athlete constitutes a whereabouts failure violation.
Athletes could face two-year bans or a minimum of one year depending on the degree of fault.