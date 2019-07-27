Athletics acquire LHP Diekman from Royals

Diekman, 32, is 0-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 48 appearances. However, he has struck

out 63 in just 41 2/3 innings.

Kansas City received two minor league prospects, outfielder Dairon Blanco and

right-hander Ismael Aquino.

The Royals also designated first baseman Lucas Duda for assignment and

recalled first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and right-hander Kyle Zimmer from Triple-A

Omaha.

Overall, Diekman is 14-21 with a 3.87 ERA in 413 career relief appearances

since reaching the majors in 2012. He has pitched for the Philadelphia

Phillies (2012-15), Texas Rangers (2015-18), Arizona Diamondbacks (2018) and

Royals.

Diekman is the second pitcher Oakland has acquired from the Royals in the past

two weeks. The A's landed right-hander Homer Bailey on July 14.

Blanco, 26, was batting .276 with seven homers, 44 RBIs and 27 steals in 78

games for Double-A Midland, while the 20-year-old Aquino was 1-1 with a 4.58

ERA in 10 appearances (one start) for Oakland's Arizona Rookie League team.

Duda was batting just .171 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 39 games this

season. O'Hearn batted just .188 with six homers and 18 RBIs in 56 games for

the Royals earlier this season, while Zimmer was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three

appearances for Kansas City and was 2-3 with a 4.38 ERA in 34 appearances for

Omaha.

--Field Level Media