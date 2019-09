Athletics activate CF Laureano from IL

The 25-year-old missed five-plus weeks with a stress reaction in his right

shin.

Before going on the injured list July 31, Laureano told reporters the shin had

bothered him since the team's season-opening series against the Seattle

Mariners in March when the two games were played on turf in the Tokyo Dome.

Laureano is enjoying his best season, batting .284 with 21 homers, 26 doubles,

58 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 107 games.

He was red-hot in July, hitting .392 with eight homers, nine doubles and 18

RBIs in 22 games before going on the IL.

The Athletics also recalled right-hander J.B. Wendelken from Triple-A Las

Vegas.

Wendelken, 26, is 1-1 with a 4.56 ERA in 21 relief appearances for Oakland

this season. He was 6-3 with a 5.59 ERA in 30 games (one start) for Las Vegas.

--Field Level Media