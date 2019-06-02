Athletics activate slugger Davis

Davis was on the IL with left hip and oblique injuries. He last played on May

21.

Davis initially injured the hip on May 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates when

he hit the fence while chasing a foul ball down the left-field line.

Davis is 6-for-11 with four homers against scheduled Houston starter Justin

Verlander.

The 31-year-old is batting .248 with 12 homers and 29 RBIs this season. He led

the majors with 48 homers last season.

Oakland optioned outfielder Skye Bolt to Triple-A Las Vegas to open up a

roster spot. Bolt is 1-for-7 in four games over two stints with the A's this

season.

