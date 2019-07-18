Athletics bash six homers in rout of Mariners

Chad Pinder and Ramon Laureano also homered for the A's, who scored all of

their runs via the long ball. Oakland swept the two-game series and has won

six in a row overall, outscoring its opponents 47-13.

Seattle suffered its sixth successive loss, during which it has been outscored

54-13.

Bailey (8-6), a veteran right-hander, was acquired Sunday in a trade with

Kansas City. He allowed two runs on seven hits with no walks and six

strikeouts.

The Mariners took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Tim Beckham led off with a

single and, two outs later, Dylan Moore hit a run-scoring triple down the

right-field line. Dee Gordon grounded a single to center to score Moore.

The A's tied it in the bottom of the inning as Ramon Laureano led off with a

double and, an out later, Profar hit a two-run homer to right-center field off

right-hander Erik Swanson, who was serving as the Mariners' opener.

Oakland took a 3-2 lead in the fourth on Canha's leadoff homer to left-center

field off left-hander Tommy Milone (1-4).

The A's pulled away with a four-run sixth. With one out, Canha homered to

center field, his 15th. Laureano then doubled to left and Profar walked with

two outs before Pinder hit a three-run shot to right-center, his eighth.

Milone, who took over in the third after Swanson, the Mariners' opener,

pitched the first two innings, went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on five

hits with three walks and two strikeouts. He allowed three home runs.

Laureano, the A's center fielder, robbed Beckham of a two-run homer to end the

top of the eighth, leaping to make a catch before the ball could clear the

fence.

Laureano led off the bottom of the inning with a solo shot, his 19th, to

center field off right-hander Matt Festa. Khris Davis followed with a single

and Profar hit a two-run homer to center, his 13th.

Pinder entered the game after Oakland All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman left

with ankle soreness after the second inning.

--Field Level Media