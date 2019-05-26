Athletics beat Mariners for eighth straight win

Domingo Santana hit two solo homers and Mitch Haniger had one for Seattle,

which lost its fifth in a row.

Chapman lined a solo shot over the wall in right-center field in the first

inning against Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (3-2).

Seattle twice tied the score after being down a run, but the Athletics never

trailed.

Fiers (4-3), a right-hander who threw his second career no-hitter earlier this

month, allowed three runs on five hits in six innings. He didn't walk a batter

and struck out three.

Oakland's Ryan Buchter and Lou Trivino combined for two scoreless innings of

relief, allowing one hit and striking out four. Blake Treinen overcame a shaky

ninth for his 10th save of the season.

With one out, Santana homered to center field. Kyle Seager, making his season

debut after suffering a hand injury in spring training, then doubled to left.

An out later, J.P. Crawford doubled off the base on the wall in left, scoring

Seager to pull the Mariners within a run. Treinen got rookie Shed Long to fly

out to right field to end the game.

The Mariners tied the score at 1-1 in the third on Haniger's run-scoring

single to left.

Oakland regained the lead in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by

Jurickson Profar.

Seattle tied it at 2-2 in the top of the fourth on Santana's homer to

left-center field.

The A's scored three times in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for

good.

Ramon Laureano led off with a line-drive double to right field. An out later

Josh Phegley was hit by a pitch. Marcus Semien lined a run-scoring single to

left, with Phegley advancing to third on Santana's fielding error. Chad Pinder

then lined a two-run double into the left-field corner, ending Kikuchi's

afternoon.

Kikuchi, who suffered his first loss since April 15, lasted just 3 1/3

innings. He allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits, with one walk and one

strikeout.

The A's scored what turned out to be the deciding run on Laureano's sacrifice

fly in the eighth.

--Field Level Media