Athletics blast four homers in win over Rangers
Chad Pinder threw out Elvis Andrus at the plate while trying to score on Nomar Mazara's single to right field in the seventh inning Saturday night, short-circuiting a Texas Rangers rally and allowing the host Oakland Athletics to hold on for a 5-4 victory.
The win was the A's first of the four-game series after 11-3 and 5-2 losses,
and came after home runs by Mark Canha, Marcus Semien, Matt Chapman and Ramon
Laureano had produced a 5-0 lead.
But the Rangers finally solved A's starter Homer Bailey and the Oakland
bullpen in a four-run seventh, and narrowly missed drawing even on Mazara's
two-out hit.
But Pinder, who had just three previous outfield assists in his four seasons
with the A's, gunned down Andrus to preserve a 5-4 lead.
New A's closer Liam Hendriks then pitched around a two-out single by Danny
Santana in the ninth for his ninth save.
The Texas seventh began innocently enough with two outs sandwiching an
Asdrubal Cabrera single against Bailey, who had allowed just four hits in six
shutout innings.
But Jeff Mathis then doubled and Santana tripled, the latter driving in the
first two Rangers runs and ending Bailey's night.
Willie Calhoun greeted left-hander Ryan Buchter with a double to make it 5-3,
and when Andrus singled off righty Yusmeiro Petit, scoring Calhoun, all of a
sudden the Rangers were within a run.
Making his third start for the A's, Bailey (9-7) got his second win, charged
with three runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out
seven.
All four Oakland home runs, producing all five runs, came off Rangers starter
Adrian Sampson (6-8), who gave up six hits in six innings. He struck out two
and did not walk a batter.
The homers by Canha (his 17th), Semien (16th) and Laureano (21st) were solo
shots and came in the second, third and sixth innings, respectively. Chapman's
homer, his 23rd, followed a Semien single in the fifth.
Semien and Laureano finished with two hits apiece for the A's, who had lost
three straight.
Mazara collected three hits, while Andrus, playing a day after formally
becoming a United States citizen, and Santana had two apiece for the Rangers,
who lost for the sixth time in nine outings on a 10-game trip.
The Rangers outhit the A's 11-6.
--Field Level Media