Athletics DFA veteran reliever Rodney

Rodney had a 9.42 ERA during 17 appearances this season. Opponents batted .345

against him in 14 1/3 innings.

The 42-year-old Rodney ranks 18th in major league history with 325 saves. He

is 48-68 with a 3.79 ERA in 913 career appearances since 2002.

Oakland exercised a $5.25 million club option for 2019 on Rodney in the

offseason. But he turned out to be a major disappointment during his 17th

season.

"I had a very good time," Rodney told the San Francisco Chronicle. "It's a

very good group of people here, good teammates. I think it's best for me and

the organization, too, because I haven't had too many chances to pitch and

help the team."

Oakland was the 10th major league team Rodney has pitched for, and the

two-time All-Star saved more than 35 games in five different seasons. He led

the American League with 48 in 2014 for the Seattle Mariners.

Left-hander Wei-Chung Wang was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill the

roster opening.

Wang, 27, is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in 16 appearances at Las Vegas. He made 22

appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers (2014, 2017) and has an 11.09 ERA in the

majors.

