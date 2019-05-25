Athletics DFA veteran reliever Rodney
The Oakland Athletics designated struggling right-hander Fernando Rodney for assignment on Saturday.
Rodney had a 9.42 ERA during 17 appearances this season. Opponents batted .345
against him in 14 1/3 innings.
The 42-year-old Rodney ranks 18th in major league history with 325 saves. He
is 48-68 with a 3.79 ERA in 913 career appearances since 2002.
Oakland exercised a $5.25 million club option for 2019 on Rodney in the
offseason. But he turned out to be a major disappointment during his 17th
season.
"I had a very good time," Rodney told the San Francisco Chronicle. "It's a
very good group of people here, good teammates. I think it's best for me and
the organization, too, because I haven't had too many chances to pitch and
help the team."
Oakland was the 10th major league team Rodney has pitched for, and the
two-time All-Star saved more than 35 games in five different seasons. He led
the American League with 48 in 2014 for the Seattle Mariners.
Left-hander Wei-Chung Wang was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill the
roster opening.
Wang, 27, is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in 16 appearances at Las Vegas. He made 22
appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers (2014, 2017) and has an 11.09 ERA in the
majors.
--Field Level Media