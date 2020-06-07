Athletics

AIU says suspended Naser missed four tests as she pleads innocence

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser celebrates after winning the Women's 400m final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

World 400 metres champion Salwa Eid Naser was provisionally suspended for registering four "whereabouts failures", the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Sunday.

The Bahrain athlete, who won gold at the World Championships in Doha last year, pleaded her innocence despite being suspended by the AIU on Friday for failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests.

In an Instagram video, Naser had said she had "only missed three drug tests" and that the missed tests came before the September event in Doha.

Athletics

Women's 400m world champion Naser provisionally suspended by AIU

05/06/2020 AT 12:45

"The investigation into Ms Naser's three whereabouts failures in 2019 was ongoing at the time of the Doha World Championships and she was not provisionally suspended at that time," the AIU said in a statement.

"Following conclusion of the investigation and a fourth whereabouts failure in January 2020, a Notice of Charge was issued and Ms Naser subject to an immediate provisional suspension."

According to World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures -- filing failures or missed tests -- within a 12-month period by an athlete constitutes an anti-doping violation.

Athletes guilty of whereabouts failures could face two-year bans or a minimum of one year depending on the degree of fault.

Salwa Eid Naser, Doha 2019

Image credit: Getty Images

The AIU added it would not comment any further as the disciplinary process was still ongoing.

The 22-year-old Naser, who had said she had not been tested this year, hoped she could soon put the issue behind her.

"It can happen to anybody. I don't want people to get confused in all this because I would never cheat," she had said on the video.

"Hopefully, it'll get resolved because I don't really like the image... It's going to be fine. It's very hard to have this little stain on my name."

Athletics

WOMEN'S 400 METRES WORLD CHAMPION SALWA EID NASER HANDED PROVISIONAL SUSPENSION - ATHLETICS

05/06/2020 AT 12:45
Athletics

Women's 400m world champion Naser provisionally suspended by AIU

05/06/2020 AT 12:16
Related Topics
Athletics
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Athletics

Women's 400m world champion Naser provisionally suspended by AIU

05/06/2020 AT 12:45
Athletics

Women's 400m world champion Naser provisionally suspended by AIU

05/06/2020 AT 12:16
Athletics

Former Olympic sprint champion Morrow dies aged 84

31/05/2020 AT 11:33
Athletics

2020 Multisport World Championships moved to 2021 due to COVID-19

29/05/2020 AT 14:12

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Athletics

'I did go to the odd nightclub, possibly!' - Rutherford on life after Super Saturday

00:00:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

Coe: You're never going to get another Bolt, as you didn't get another Ali

00:00:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

Minichiello: Anything other than gold was a loss for Jess

00:00:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

'It was out of this world' - Rutherford recalls Farah heroics

00:00:45
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Sheffield United, Wolves backed to finish in top four!

05/06/2020 AT 12:07
Play Icon
Players Championship

Trump into Players Championship final after Maguire win

28/02/2020 AT 22:15
FIM EWC

5 Superstocks in the Top 15

16/09/2018 AT 08:41
World Cup

England beat Sweden to reach World Cup semi-finals

07/07/2018 AT 14:35
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Curling

Double win for Sweden at Curling World Championships

01/04/2018 AT 11:02
Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt progress thanks to late winner

29/01/2017 AT 17:46
League Two

Round-up: Northampton set club record with win over Wycombe

20/02/2016 AT 17:45
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleWOMEN'S 400 METRES WORLD CHAMPION SALWA EID NASER HANDED PROVISIONAL SUSPENSION - ATHLETICS
Next articleIn Pictures: Friendlies the focus as PL players acclimatise to behind closed doors reality