Asher-Smith won Heat 4 in 10.96, streaking away from the competitors and finished comfortably ahead of English Gardner and Jonielle Smith who both recorded 11.20.

Fraser-Pryce was the first big name on the track and immediately showed the possibilities of a fast time in Sunday's final when she blitzed her heat in 10.80.

Ta Lou was almost as impressive in the second heat running 10.85, well ahead of Britain's Daryll Neita, who ran a personal best of 11.12.

Fellow Brit Imani Lansiquot also qualified, but Asha Philip missed out after finishing sixth in Heat 3 which was won by Elaine Thompson in 11.14.

Mujinga Kambundji and Dafne Schippers won the final two heats, both finishing in 11.17.