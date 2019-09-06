Semenya, the current world and Olympic champion over 800 metres, is currently appealing a decision made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport with regards to the level of testosterone allowed in female athletics.

The initial decision came from the IAAF, which would require Semenya to reduce the level of testosterone in her body, with her decision to object barring her from defending her title at the IAAF World Championships in Doha later this month.

However, she has instead signed for JVW FC, who are owned by the South Africa women’s captain Janine van Wyk.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and I appreciate the love and support I already get from the team,” Semenya told the club’s website.

" I am looking forward to this new journey, and hopefully I can contribute as much as I can to the club. "

Semenya, who cannot feature for the team yet because the transfer window is shut, played football when she was younger and Van Wyk said she has already made an impression.

“I am absolutely honoured that out of all the other women’s clubs around the world, she has chosen JVW as the club where she would like to start showcasing her football skills,” Van Wyk said.

“I welcomed her at her first training [session] with the team on Tuesday and was impressed to see that she definitely has all the fundamentals.”