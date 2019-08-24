Asher-Smith defended her title with a time that broke her own British Championship record, setting a tie of 10.96 seconds.

She finished ahead of Asha Philip and Daryll Neita in second and third respectively.

Asher-Smith expects to compete in both the 100m and 200m events at the World Championship, but will not contest the longer distance this weekend. Instead she will attempt to qualify for the 200m at an event in Zurich next week.

Speaking after the race, Asher-Smith said: "It's all about the progression to the World Championships.

"I'm just happy I've booked my seat for at least one of the events."